By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

Upon entering KnB Bistro you are immediately greeted by a 20-foot floor-to-ceiling liquor wall featuring almost every style of bourbon, whisky, tequila, vodka and craft spirits. Continue on and you’ll find hundreds of wines both domestic and international along the second wall. The third wall includes a large refrigerator with wines and beers chilling to the perfect temperature. The bar is also on this wall and features 32 beers on tap and 25-plus wines by the glass. The expression “a kid in a candy store” holds true here, except it is adults in a liquor store.

KnB supports small production business, therefore you’ll find many local craft brews along with wines. Do you want a wine from Baja California, Australia or Italy? No problem. How about a German Reisling or an Argentinian Torrontes? No problem. How about a Belgian Ale? Sure, try the Delirium Tremens from Melle, Belgium. At last count, there are 346 brews for purchase. However, this is constantly changing. They’ve even started brewing their own craft beers.

The Bistro offers brunch, lunch or dinner with both indoor and outdoor seating, dine-in or pickup. If you’re dining in, you can buy a bottle of wine and they’ll open it for you to enjoy with your meal.

The family-friendly bistro serves everything from shareable appetizers to small plates and a full entree menu. Current menu items include lobster ravioli, New York steak, mushroom Arancini, and a variety of seasonal salads. Current comfort food favorites include the KnB burger, a Philly steak, beer-braised short ribs or a grilled cheese with a cup of tomato bisque. Brunch features seasonal French toast, crab Benedict, KnB fish tacos, Margherita flatbread or the standard two eggs any style with bacon or sausage and fingerling potatoes.

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. You’ll find food specials such as sliders, wings, tacos, ceviche, or Hawaiian Ahi Poke and drink specials like a Stoli Mule or a Chocolate Kokunut Martini alongside well drinks and beers and house wines.

A warm afternoon on the patio is the prescription for dealing with our times. Join other people enjoying their version of craft — whether it’s a craft cocktail, beer or wine.

Located next door to Windmill Farms at 6380 Del Cerro Blvd., they’re open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For a current list of all alcohols for sale, or their menu go to their website at knbbistro.com.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a local freelance food and travel writer.