Several years ago, people were skeptical when it came to speech to text software. But the good news is that technology has vastly improved and moved on. Artificial intelligence and innovative software mean that voice transcription is not more popular than ever. It is dependable and accurate, which can make your job a lot easier. Here are just a few good reasons why voice transcription is taking the business world by storm and why you should join in.

It is Improving Accessibility

A lot of people underestimate how important transcription is for their business. This means that they do not dedicate a lot of energy to it. But it is a service you can offer your clients and it can improve accessibility to your business. There are people that are hard of hearing or deaf that can struggle with audio and videos you provide. In addition, there are many people that do not have English as their first language. Both groups of people are going to have difficulties working with your business.

Voice transcription software has the ability to improve accessibility and ensure that all of your customers enjoy the same service. You can provide information in a variety of formats so that you do not miss anybody out. This will be highly appreciated by your customers.

You Can Rely on its Accuracy

One thing that a lot of people worry about when it comes to transcription is accuracy. For example, manually transcribing an audio or video file can lead to errors. This can be down to a complicated topic, multiple speakers or simply down to the transcriber missing information. These errors can really let down your business and reflect badly on your reputation.

Yet, a lot of businesses are also worried about software. However, artificial intelligence and advanced technology actually make errors less likely. There is a 99 percent accuracy rate with the voice transcription service from Verbit. Technology has advanced a lot over the past few years and this is something that you can advantage of with your business. Automated services have overtaken professional transcriptionists when it comes to accuracy.

You Can Lower Your Costs

Businesses that choose to deal with their transcription needs in-house often learn to regret it. They have the initial outlay for all of the equipment and this can be expensive. Then they have to train their team or spend money hiring professionals. Often, it can take several months to one year to get up to speed with transcription. By this time, you have spent a lot of your budget and having to cope with trial and error. Productivity will be affected.

With voice transcription services, you can become more cost-efficient. You do not need to bring it in-house and spend a fortune. Instead, you can simply pay for the transcriptions you need when you require them. With faster turnaround times and highly accurate transcripts, it all saves you money. You can relocate your budget for other projects.