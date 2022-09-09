By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

Have you tried drinking a yard of beer out of a yard ale glass? With the tulip lip, a long shaft and a bulb at the bottom it can be tricky. One slip up and you can spill your beer all down the front of you.

Yard House in Mission Valley boasts more than 130 beer handles serving approximately 90 beers. It is a constantly changing number and when they are gone, they are gone. Check out the fancy system on the ceiling of transferring the beer from kegs through pipes to the handles at the bar.

The Yard House features many local brews in pints, a pub glass or a half yard.

Some highlights include San Diego’s own Belching Beaver Nitro Peanut Butter Milk Stout, which has the taste of roasted coffee, chocolate and peanut butter. It may be a dark beer but it’s easy drinking. Try a Coronado Brewing Orange Ave Wit, a light-bodied beer with orange zest, coriander and orange blossom honey. It’s just so fun to try a few new brews. For the gluten-free crowd, they offer two different choices for you. Just beware because when they’re out they’re out. You might have to try another beer.

Margaritas are another Southern California favorite. The Pink Dragon Margarita, made with Espolon Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, citrus agave, pink dragon fruit, and black sea salt-rimmed glass, presented tableside with smoke is an impressive presentation and unique drink.

If you enjoy Mule drinks, try the Hawaiian Mule, which is New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka, ginger beer, pineapple and mint. The Grey Goose Strawberry Mule made with Grey goose vodka, fresh strawberries, ginger beer, lime and mint is equally tasty. Alternatively, if you are a mule purist try the Moscow Mule made with New Amsterdam Vodka, ginger beer, lime and mint. You can’t go wrong with any of these.

In the refreshing section a fruity wine cocktail of a Sunset Sangria with Merlot wine, New Amsterdam Vodka, Aperol, Moscato, Citrus Agave and passion fruit or the Midnight Sangria with Pinot Noir, Hennessy v.s. Cognac, Midori Melon Liqueur, citrus agave and clover honey topped with a black cherry.

The wine list is small, but does offer wines from Italy, France, New Zealand as well as California. For the sparkling wine lovers, you can’t go wrong with a tasty French Veuve Cliquot (½ bottle) or a Roederer Estate Brut from the Anderson Valley in Northern California.

They have a late night Happy Hour from 10 p.m. – close Sunday through Thursday, for drinks only, over and above the regular 3 – 6 p.m. Happy Hour that includes appetizers and pizzas.

What is very wonderful for those who want to talk with their companions is that you do not have to yell over the loud music. They have a sophisticated sound system that has loud enough music yet offers the ability to talk. It is very refreshing.

Yard House is located in the Mission Valley Mall at 1640 Camino del Rio North. For hours and more information go to: yardhouse.com/locations/ca/san-diego/san-diego-mission-valley-mall/8363.

Editor’s note: We will be reviewing area establishments from time to time to highlight the best places to go for a drink.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a local food and travel writer. Reach her at robindohrnsimpson.com.